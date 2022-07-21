91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 21, 2022
type here...

Beautiful Picnic Area Next To Fenney Nature Trail In The Villages

By Staff Report

This gorgeous picnic area next to Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages is a great spot to enjoy some of Florida’s natural beauty. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Beautiful Picnic Area Next To Fenney Nature Trail In The Villages
Beautiful Picnic Area Next To Fenney Nature Trail In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop the Northern Turnpike Extension

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident argues that residents must band together to stop the Northern Turnpike Extension.

Villagers would be thrilled if Katie Belle’s returned

A couple from the Village of Mallory Square contends that Villagers would be thrilled if Katie Belle’s returned. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Bicycles belong on the street not on the paths

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that bicycles belong on the street and walkers belong on the paths.

Common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths

A reader says the common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths.

Housing bubble has started to crack

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns the housing bubble is about to burst. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos