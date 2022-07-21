90.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Bicycles belong on the street not on the paths

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Regarding the issue of E-bike riders and walkers and basic bicycles on “multi-path,” why can’t you ride on the street, where bikes belong? Why can’t people walking, use the “walking” paths that we can’t use with golf carts? It is very dangerous to drive into a tunnel and all of a sudden come up to a walker. I wouldn’t walk in a tunnel like that, too dangerous. And we have come across E-bikes going very fast, faster than golf carts, they will cause an accident.
Maybe this should not have been labeled as a “multi-path.” It should just be for golf carts. Bikes go on the roads and walkers use your paths. If you want to go to the square use your golf cart or drive your own car.

Diana Gizzi
Village of Monarch Grove

 

