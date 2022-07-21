Bid awarded for gourmet burger restaurant coming to Beaumont development

A bid has been awarded for construction of a gourmet burger restaurant coming to the Beaumont development on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

The 2,146-square-foot BurgerFi restaurant will be located at 5295 Sundance Trail at the rapidly growing development, next door to Trailwinds Village.

The successful bidder for the build-out of a shell building where the restaurant will be located is MEC Contractors and Engineers of West Melbourne.

BurgerFi will be sharing the building with a Huey Magoo’s restaurant, with a drive-through lane. A Huey Magoo’s restaurant opened in 2020 at Lady Lake Commons.

BurgerFi bills itself “among the nation’s fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally.” The restaurant chain was founded in 2011.

BurgerFi uses 100 percent natural American Angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. The menu also include the made-in-house gourmet veggie burger VegeFi, Wagyu beef hot dogs with all the fixings, frozen custard, and local craft beer and wine.

BurgerFi placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named “Best Burger Joint” by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a “Top Restaurant Brand to Watch” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500.