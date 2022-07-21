Elfriede “Elfie” Meyer 75 was tragically killed in head on collision on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 6:30PM. She was returning to The Villages from a day trip to Ormond Beach with two friends.

Ellie was born in Germanv in May 19,1947. She immigrated to the United States in 1968 and joined her older sister Anneliese in Chicago. Elfie is survived by two nephews Nick and James Cooney who reside in Illinois and her Fiance´ Bob Doerr of The Villages FL.

Elfie found work in the healthcare field in Chicago. She met and married her husband Richard Meyer in Chicago. They relocated to York PA where Elfie continued her career in healthcare. Elfie and Richard were very active members of the Ski Patrol for 25 years. She was involved in water skiing, Tennis and Golf. She was a fierce competitor in any sport that she chose to pursue. Which is evidenced by the number of Trophy’s she accumulated over the years for Tennis, Water Skiing and other sports.

Elfie and Richard moved to The Villages Florida in 2010 to enjoy retirement and all that The Villages has to offer. Richard preceded Elfie in death when he passed in 2016. Elfie continued to enjoy the many friendships she developed over the years in The Villages. Elfie found companionship again when Bob Doerr came into her life. They shared many memories and travels over the past few years and their love for each other was obvious to all who knew them. They were engaged on November 5, 2020.

All who knew Ellie will be deeply touched by her devastating loss. She was taken from all of us way to soon in her vibrant life. There will be a big void on the Tennis Courts, the Golf courses, the entertainment squares around The Villages. Most importantly in our hearts WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER.

A Celebration of Life for Elfie will be held at Sea Breeze Recreation Center on Saturday August 6 from 4:00PM – 7:00PM.

The address is 2384 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL. We request everyone to wear Tennis or Golf attire to honor her two passions. We look forward to seeing everyone there for our final GOODBYE TO ELFIE.