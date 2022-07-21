83.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Fearful man retrieves machete from RV after threatened by alleged attack

By Staff Report
Cory Vinson
A fearful man retrieved a machete from an RV after he was threatened by a Wildwood man.

Cory Michael Vinson, 50, was arrested on a charge of simple assault Wednesday night by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. The victim said Vinson threatened to “beat his ass” and put his fists up as if he was going to fight him, the report said. The victim started walking backward and retrieved a machete from his RV in order to protect himself.

The Chicago native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.

