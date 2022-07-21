90.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 21, 2022
By Staff Report
Gloria Vermel Hatcher, 81, of Wildwood, Florida passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

She was lovingly known as Vermel, by her family and friends. She was born on July 16, 1941 in Albermarle, North Carolina to Auley Lee and Marie (Royals) Gibson. Vermel was a loving wife and mother. She was married to Jack Hatcher for 62 years and they had 3 children.

She is survived by her Husband, Jack Hatcher Sr.; children, Lisa Hatcher (Frank) Corrales, Jack (Mary) Hatcher Jr., Mathew (Amy) Hatcher; grandchildren, Lacy (John)Macready, Lindsey McConnell, Laney (Travis) Eiland, Whitt McConnell, Lexi (Michael) Devore, Orbia Hatcher, Sarah (Garrett) Hatcher, Jessica Hatcher, Owen Hatcher, Bryce (Branne) Hatcher, Ryan Hatcher, Ethan Hatcher, Lile Attridge, Ty Attridge and Chelsea Dickson.

A Celebration of Life and service will be held at First Baptist Church in Wildwood 402 Oxford St. Wildwood, Florida 34785, on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 am. A burial will take place following the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Wildwood, Florida.

