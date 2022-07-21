91 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Grand opening set Wednesday for new First Responders Recreation Center

By Staff Report

A grand opening date has been scheduled for the new First Responders Recreation Center.

The grand opening is set for Wednesday, July 27. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. will start the festivities.

Memorabilia donated by more than 100 Villagers who served as first responders, including firefighters and law enforcement, will be on display at the new recreation center.

The new First Responders Recreation Center
The new First Responders Recreation Center.

The total cost of the project, including the acquisition of the property from the First Baptist Church of The Villages, was $7.175 million. The project has been funded by the Amenity Authority Committee, whose members are proud that the recreation center came in on time and on budget.

The new recreation center complex includes an 18-hole putt & play course, walking trail, fire pit, resort-style pool and pickleball courts.

 

