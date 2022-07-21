83.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Show of support for Trump planned as Jan. 6 committee takes aim at former president

By Staff Report

A show of support is planned this weekend in The Villages for former President Trump as the Jan. 6 committee in U.S. House of Representatives continues to focus on Trump’s actions that fateful day.

The House committee was set for another prime time hearing Thursday night. The committee was planning to show outtakes of Trump’s eventual message to Capitol Hill rioters, asking them to go home.

While much of the nation has been riveted to their televisions during the hearings, Trump remains a popular figure here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A Villagers for Trump golf cart rally is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

Participants will gather at 3 p.m. at Creekside Medical Center at 1050 Old Camp Road, across from Barnes & Noble. The golf carts will travel from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood Paddock Square.

Have you been watching the House hearings? What do you think they have revealed? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]

