Villager will lose driver’s license after crashing car in roundabout

A Villager will lose her driver’s license after crashing her car earlier this year in a roundabout.

Diane Frank, 65, of the Village of Sabal Chase, was at the wheel of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra when she crashed at about 4:30 p.m. May 15 in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and St. Charles Place, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle crashed into a light pole and ran through a flower bed.

The Chicago native was still seated in the vehicle when deputies arrived on the scene. Her eyes were bloodshot, her speech was slurred and she had a “strong obvious odor” of an alcoholic beverage.

She almost fell backward during field sobriety exercises and could not perform a one leg stand. She provided a breath sample which registered .194 and .192 blood alcohol content. Her vehicle was impounded and a water bottle that contained wine was found.

This week in Sumter County Court, Frank pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Frank had been arrested in 2016 after egging her ex-boyfriend’s house in the Village of Sunset Pointe. However, a deal brokered by Frank’s attorney allowed her to enter into a pre-trial intervention agreement. She completed a detox program as part of the agreement.