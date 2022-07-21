91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 21, 2022
type here...

Villager will lose driver’s license after crashing car in roundabout

By Meta Minton
Diane Frank
Diane Frank

A Villager will lose her driver’s license after crashing her car earlier this year in a roundabout.

Diane Frank, 65, of the Village of Sabal Chase, was at the wheel of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra when she crashed at about 4:30 p.m. May 15 in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and St. Charles Place, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle crashed into a light pole and ran through a flower bed.

The Chicago native was still seated in the vehicle when deputies arrived on the scene. Her eyes were bloodshot, her speech was slurred and she had a “strong obvious odor” of an alcoholic beverage.

She almost fell backward during field sobriety exercises and could not perform a one leg stand. She provided a breath sample which registered .194 and .192 blood alcohol content. Her vehicle was impounded and a water bottle that contained wine was found.

This week in Sumter County Court, Frank pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Frank had been arrested in 2016 after egging her ex-boyfriend’s house in the Village of Sunset Pointe. However, a deal brokered by Frank’s attorney allowed her to enter into a pre-trial intervention agreement. She completed a detox program as part of the agreement.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop the Northern Turnpike Extension

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident argues that residents must band together to stop the Northern Turnpike Extension.

Villagers would be thrilled if Katie Belle’s returned

A couple from the Village of Mallory Square contends that Villagers would be thrilled if Katie Belle’s returned. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Bicycles belong on the street not on the paths

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that bicycles belong on the street and walkers belong on the paths.

Common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths

A reader says the common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths.

Housing bubble has started to crack

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns the housing bubble is about to burst. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos