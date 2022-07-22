91.9 F
The Villages
Friday, July 22, 2022
Amenity fees continue to increase in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m not looking for any snide remarks, just some simple HONEST answer or answers.
Got our NSU bill the other day and our Amenity Fee has once again been raised, this time to $177/ mo. When we moved here it was, I believe, $145/mo. It appears this is now going to be a regular increase every July. When we came there was nothing south of 466A. Now, I would conservatively guess, there are probably another 10-15 thousand houses south of 466A not to mention all those north of 466A. That’s a lot of money collected every month.
I know, there are golf courses and rec centers but does that really justify this kind of monthly intake from these amenity fees? Who is responsible for doing the math to justify these kind of raises? Has ANY governing body actually explained in dollars and cents how much they collect and where it goes? I’m talking a real life audit and it should be done and published each year so that residents can see for sure how much is collected and how much is spent on which amenities.
If you’re going to tell me if I don’t like it move, don’t waste your or my time, that’s not an answer to the questions.

Lou Maruzo
Village of Amelia

 

