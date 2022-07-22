91.9 F
The Villages
Friday, July 22, 2022
By Staff Report
Andrew Marc Curtis, 66, died on July 3, 2022 in The Villages, FL. He was raised in Massapequa, Long Island, New York, by his parents, Marjorie and Joseph Curtis. He and his brother were raised in the Jewish faith.

Andy obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University, a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan, a law degree from Georgetown Law, and Master of Laws degree from New York University School of Law.

He lived across the country, including New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Honolulu, before settling in Florida as a much-beloved estate planning lawyer.

Andy considered many of the thousands of clients he met during his career as close personal friends. He saw his estate planning practice as a mission to protect people in their toughest moments from greed and legal red tape.

He was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of The Villages POA. At the time of his death, he was running for a seat in the Florida House of Representatives with a message of honesty and independence from special interests, using the slogan “Curtis Won’t Hurt Us.”

He is survived by his wife, Eve, of The Villages, his brother Lawrence of Boxford, Mass., and his son Max, who lives in the United Kingdom.

