91.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 22, 2022
type here...

Infant hospitalized after suffering alleged abuse at Holiday Inn Express in Wildwood

By Meta Minton
Zachary Taylor Walker
Zachary Taylor Walker
Ashlee Samantha Walker
Ashlee Samantha Walker

An infant was hospitalized after suffering alleged abuse at the Holiday Inn Express in Wildwood.

An anonymous tip led Sumter County sheriff’s deputies to the hotel on State Road 44 shortly before noon Thursday.

The deputies went to a room where they found a handprint on the side of the infant’s face that stretched from the eye to the lower left cheek, according to an arrest report. The child was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Taken into custody were 29-year-old Ashlee Samantha Walker and 31-year-old Zachary Taylor Walker.

She was arrested on charges of child neglect as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on a charge of cruelty to a child.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where they were both initially held without bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Amenity fees continue to increase in The Villages

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the observation that amenity fees continue to increase in The Villages.

Good news on gas prices

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident argues that some of the hot air has to come out of the plethora of grievances from the radical far right when it comes to gas prices.

My husband and I love our E-bikes

A Village of Calumet Grove woman, in a Letter to the Editor, says that she and her husband love riding their E-bikes in The Villages.

Stop the Northern Turnpike Extension

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident argues that residents must band together to stop the Northern Turnpike Extension.

Villagers would be thrilled if Katie Belle’s returned

A couple from the Village of Mallory Square contends that Villagers would be thrilled if Katie Belle’s returned. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos