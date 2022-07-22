Infant hospitalized after suffering alleged abuse at Holiday Inn Express in Wildwood

An infant was hospitalized after suffering alleged abuse at the Holiday Inn Express in Wildwood.

An anonymous tip led Sumter County sheriff’s deputies to the hotel on State Road 44 shortly before noon Thursday.

The deputies went to a room where they found a handprint on the side of the infant’s face that stretched from the eye to the lower left cheek, according to an arrest report. The child was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Taken into custody were 29-year-old Ashlee Samantha Walker and 31-year-old Zachary Taylor Walker.

She was arrested on charges of child neglect as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on a charge of cruelty to a child.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where they were both initially held without bond.