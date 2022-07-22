91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 22, 2022
type here...

Little Jimmy Dickens was a great entertainer

By Hugo Buchanan
Hugo Buchanan

When I was about age 12, I started taking an interest in country music. One of my earliest memories of those days is about the late country entertainer “Little” Jimmy Dickens. While listening to him sing on the Grand Ol’ Opry, I would visualize the entire entertainment act as follows: Little Jimmy Dickens only lived about two blocks from downtown, which had a square, and the “Opry was on the square, in Nashville. Each Saturday, early evening, Little Jimmy Dickens’ mom would take him by the hand, and walk with little Jim to the Opry stage. With his other hand he is holding his guitar. After he sings his song, and his mom waiting backstage, they walk together back to their home, two blocks away. Jimmy Dickens was a great entertainer, taken from us too soon . . .

Little Jimmy Dickens
Little Jimmy Dickens

While the above events may have taken place in a similar manner, it is far from the reality of how a entertainer gets to be a star on the Opry, or any other famous venue. There are thousands and thousands of singers and musicians that never get a chance to be on the Grand Ol’ Opry, Louisiana Hayride, or other venues. In one sense, it has to be being in the right place at the right time; For instance, suppose the late Glenn Campbell was at a night club, as another diner, and while he is dining, they have a stage, and some unknown artist is doing his best to entertain the clientele with his songs. Should he be any good, someone like Glenn Campbell could take an interest in this act, and offer his assistance and recommendations to those of authority.

But most entertainers, not making much money, but still enjoying what they do, jump at any chance for flexing their skills to show what they have to offer. If you are an entertainer that has never had a break, never progressed beyond your hometown to entertain, it is still all up to you to prove to others that you can entertain large crowds of “listeners” with the music that they love to hear. If you can grab the ear of those type of folks, that is your avenue to success.

Hugo Buchanan is a resident of Lady Lake.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop the Northern Turnpike Extension

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident argues that residents must band together to stop the Northern Turnpike Extension.

Villagers would be thrilled if Katie Belle’s returned

A couple from the Village of Mallory Square contends that Villagers would be thrilled if Katie Belle’s returned. Read their Letter to the Editor.

Bicycles belong on the street not on the paths

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that bicycles belong on the street and walkers belong on the paths.

Common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths

A reader says the common sense should dictate that E-bikes are kept off paths.

Housing bubble has started to crack

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns the housing bubble is about to burst. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos