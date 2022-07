To the Editor:

In regard to the article on E-bikes – my husband and I each have one – we love to ride our bikes.

I’m an active walker, too, and I walk in an area where I’m not affected by bikers. Walkers just need to walk elsewhere if they don’t want to be around E-bikes.

People just wanna ruin it for others – these bikes are growing by the day as we continue to see more and more people riding them.

Linda Meyer

Village of Calumet Grove