Opponents of Florida Turnpike extension to protest at Sumter Commission meeting

Opponents of the planned Florida Turnpike extension will protest next week at the Sumter Commission meeting in The Villages.

No Build activists will gather prior to Tuesday’s Sumter Commission meeting “to send a clear, loud message to the Sumter County commissioners that it is time for them to follow in the footsteps of the Levy Board of County Commissioners, Citrus Board of County Commissioners, Dunnellon City Council, Inverness City Council, Inglis Town Commission, and Yankeetown Council and pass a No Build resolution of their own,” according to the Sierra Club of Florida which has been organizing opponents against the turnpike extension effort.

The turnpike extension, in particular, will threaten the historic African-American community of Royal. Its residents have loudly protested against the turnpike extension which would cut through their community.

“In February, the Sumter Commission and Wildwood City Council jointly sent a letter petitioning Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise to modify the “Alternative Corridor Center” route to put it in close proximity to CR 475 North of SR 44 to CR 245E. That action has been universally unpopular; any route emanating from the current endpoint of the Florida Turnpike would severely impact the communities of Royal, Wildwood, Tillman’s Hammock, and Oxford in Sumter County,” said Michael McGrath of the Sierra Club.

The commission is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Everglades Recreation Center. Opponents of the turnpike extension are planning to hold a press conference at 4 p.m.