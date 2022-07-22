South Carolina pair bound for music festival in South Florida nabbed on I-75 in Sumter County

Two South Carolina men bound for a music festival in South Florida were arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Aaron Myers Smith, 20, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. was driving a vehicle on Thursday when he was pulled over near Mile Marker 315, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was in possession of a fake Rhode Island driver’s license which had him over the age of 21. He said he and his passenger were bound for the Rolling Loud music festival in South Florida.

His passenger was identified as 23-year-old Hunter Ashton McKay of Murrells Inlet, S.C. He was “tweaking and nervous,” the report said. It was “apparent” he was under the influence of stimulant. He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Due to his physical state, he was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Freestanding ER Clinic at Brownwood.

Both men were eventually taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Earlier this week, two Michigan men also headed to the Rolling Loud festival were taken into custody on drug charges in Sumter County.