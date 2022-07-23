85.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Another ‘white road’ through historic Royal

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We are a community of “Royal People”, thriving on the land passed down to us from our Freedmen Ancestors. In 1964, the I-75 corridor split our community in half. Prior to I-75, Royal was a close-knit community with cool, sandy, and canopy roads. School children safely walked from the east and west sides of the community to school in the middle of the community.
Currently, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) are making plans to split us up again! WE DO NOT want any more splits, slices, nor interruptions in our community’s Diaspora. Our communities are comprised of infants to centenarians. Royal has four churches – with two of them being over 100 years old and a Mason Lodge PHA, one of the oldest in Florida. Our cemetery has five generations resting within its grounds.
The communities of Royal and Tillman’s Hammock have sacrificed tremendously for the construction of the I-75 corridor. I’m asking Sumter County to support us for a “No Build” of the Florida Turnpike Extension through Royal, Tillman’s Hammock, (Sumter County.)

Brenda Solomon
Royal

 

