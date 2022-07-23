85.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Bond revoked for former Village of Polo Ridge man with long history of arrests

By Staff Report
Richard Street

A man who previously lived with his parents in The Villages has been jailed after his bond was revoked.

Richard Brown Street, 42, who now lives in Oxford, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Street was most-recently arrested this past March when a K-9 alerted on a vehicle in which he was traveling when it was stopped at the Coconuts internet cafe at 13747 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. Street was found to be in possession of methamphetamine as well as syringes.

The former Village of Polo Ridge resident has a long history of arrests:

Street was arrested this past July at Best Buy in Lady Lake and told police he tried to steal merchandise because he had no job and needed the money.

• Street was free on bond when he was arrested in April 2021 on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Street was arrested in 2020 after stealing his mother’s Ford Escape from her home, a day after his father’s funeral. She’d left the car keys on the kitchen counter.

