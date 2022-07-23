89.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 23, 2022
By Staff Report
Jeanne Nelson of The Villages, Florida, and formerly Hales Corners, Wisconsin, peacefully left this world to be with the Lord Jesus on 7/18/2022. She was born and raised in the Bay View area of Milwaukee and will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Jeanne graduated from Lutheran High School in 1947 where she enjoyed cheerleading all four years and was the first student to be awarded a major athletic letter for cheerleading in the history of the school.

She worked as a medical secretary to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas J. Flatley for 20 years, and was administrative secretary to the CEO of Mueller Climatrol for five years. She served on the Greenfield Board of Health for three years.

Jeanne was a wonderful cook and loved entertaining friends and family. Many memories were made enjoying her delicious meals especially during the holidays. She was also known to have a batch of cookies waiting for visitors to her cottage in Manitowish Waters.

In addition to cooking and baking, Jeanne liked playing bridge and card games. Samba was a recent favorite often played after dinner.

Jeanne is predeceased by her first husband, Howard Paneitz. They were married 34 years. Howard died of a heart attack during a trip to Europe in 1984. Jeanne is also predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Helen Lemke, her brother, Arnold Jr., and her sister, Marianne.

Jeanne’s second marriage was to Ken Nelson in 1990. They moved to Hales Corners and eventually bought a home in The Villages in 2013 becoming snowbirds in winter and returning to Wisconsin for the summer and fall. Jeanne and Ken became permanent Florida residents in 2019 and members of Open Bible Lutheran Church in Oxford, Florida.

Jeanne is survived by husband, Ken, and her three children, Scott Paneitz, Jill (Dan) Dominguez, and Sandra (Dan) Nichols; four step-children, Julie (Paul) Kardatzke, Kim (Ron) Smith, Jeff (Lauren) Nelson, and Becky Nelson; four grandchildren, Neva (Nick) Narodny, Nick Dominguez, Matthew and Lucas Nichols; five step-grandchildren, James and Christopher Kardatzke, Jenna Smith, Shay and Cassidy Nelson; and three great grandchildren Pierce, Palmer, and Peri Narodny.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Open Bible Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

