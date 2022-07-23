Missing mail and packages prompts The Villages to reach out for help from Congress

The plague of missing mail and packages has gotten so bad that The Villages has reached out for help from Congress.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who has deep connections to the Morse family, recently sent a letter to the United States Postal Service seeking help with the mail problems faced on a daily basis by Villagers.

The daily run to the postal station is a facet of life here in The Villages.

However, Villagers are increasingly facing a problem with missing mail and packages, particularly south of State Road 44.

The Lady Lake Post Office, using numerous contract delivery personnel, delivers the the mail to the neighborhood postal stations. However, as The Villages continues to grow exponentially, residents have less and less of an affiliation with the postal facility located on Teague Trail/County Road 25. Many Villagers would be challenged to know where that post office is located.

Years ago, Villager Evan Richards led a VHA effort for The Villages to establish it’s own post office. Despite a great deal of effort, that initiative fell short of its goal. The lone Post Office in The Villages is located on the Historic Side. It was established many years ago.

A contract postal worker was indicted on federal charges after she rifled through an estimated 4,000 pieces of Villagers’ holiday mail, in search of cash she could pocket. The woman confessed that while she had been working in her official capacity as a mail carrier, she had targeted the outgoing mail that was dropped off by residents in The Villages.