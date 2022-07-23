89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 23, 2022
type here...

Phyllis A. Turmel

By Staff Report
Phyllis A. Turmel
Phyllis A. Turmel

Phyllis A. Turmel lost her battle with leukemia at the age of 77 on the morning of July 9, 2022. Phyllis was born in Westerlo, New York to Donald and Gladys Cook. She married Lawrence Turmel in 1963 and raised her daughter Sharon and son Lawrence in Colonie, New York.

Phyllis graduated from Mildred Elley School of Business and worked in payroll and finance at St. Peters Hospital until retiring in 2005 and moving to Florida. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, reading, playing Pinochle and Sudoku puzzles, and making crafts in her free time. She was an amazing mother and caretaker of her family.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. Funeral services will be held the following day Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We don’t need more homes if you can’t take care of our health

A Village of Monarch Grove resident in a Letter to the Editor, describes her husband’s recent stay at the hospital in The Villages.

Setting the record straight on Villagers for Trump golf cart rally

A Villagers for Trump official wants to set the record straight on the purpose of a golf cart rally set for Sunday in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Amenity fees continue to increase in The Villages

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the observation that amenity fees continue to increase in The Villages.

Good news on gas prices

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident argues that some of the hot air has to come out of the plethora of grievances from the radical far right when it comes to gas prices.

My husband and I love our E-bikes

A Village of Calumet Grove woman, in a Letter to the Editor, says that she and her husband love riding their E-bikes in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos