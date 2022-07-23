Phyllis A. Turmel lost her battle with leukemia at the age of 77 on the morning of July 9, 2022. Phyllis was born in Westerlo, New York to Donald and Gladys Cook. She married Lawrence Turmel in 1963 and raised her daughter Sharon and son Lawrence in Colonie, New York.

Phyllis graduated from Mildred Elley School of Business and worked in payroll and finance at St. Peters Hospital until retiring in 2005 and moving to Florida. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, reading, playing Pinochle and Sudoku puzzles, and making crafts in her free time. She was an amazing mother and caretaker of her family.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. Funeral services will be held the following day Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.