Richard J. Miller, 93, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness.

Rick was born to parents John and Albra Miller on December 6, 1928, in East Rochester, New York. He was the oldest boy of six children, three sisters, Bernice, Dottie and Connie, and two brothers, Mel and Jimmy. He was predeceased by his parents in his early teen years.

In August 1957 Rick married the love of his life, Grace “Bonnie,” and they shared nearly 65 wonderful and eventful years of marriage. Rick is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his son, Rick Miller of Michigan, and his two daughters, Dennise Fravel of Florida and Diana Reed of Ohio. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his brother, Jimmy, and a host of nieces and nephews.

His military career began with his enlistment in 1946 in the Army Air Corps, and in 1947 when the Air Force split from the Army Air Corps, Rick continued his military career in the Air Force. Rick served overseas in many places including England, Japan, and the Philippines. He fought in the Korean War, working in military intelligence. Stateside he was responsible for heading up the Honor Guard at Homestead AFB, Pennsylvania, where his unit received a special commendation for their excellence. He also trained troops in San Antonio, Texas. After his retirement from the Air Force in 1966, Rick and Bonnie made their home in Delaware where Rick had many interesting occupations, and he was always found working out in his shop on various projects. In the 70’s Rick and Bonnie started a lawn equipment business which quickly became one of the most respected in the community.

In the early 90’s Rick and his wife found what is now known as “The Villages” where they permanently retired in 1994. They were avid golfers and Rick was also well known in the pool teams and even took some Senior Olympic medals for the game of pool. Even while they were retired, they still kept busy with local community organizations such as the Elks and American Legion.

Rick was an entrepreneur, looking for and creating all types of popular side businesses. In fact, you could see Rick and Bonnie as frequent vendors at the Spanish Springs Town Square and more recently in their music business at the Market of Marion up until just a few years ago when Rick’s health began to decline.

Rick was known and loved by his family and friends as a good man with a big heart, always ready to help a friend in need. He will be greatly missed by all.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, 10:30 AM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida; the family will receive friends at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with full military honors.