Setting the record straight on Villagers for Trump golf cart rally

To the Editor:

The headline of the article referring to the purpose and intent of the Villagers For Trump Golf Cart Rally was total misinformation to readers. There was never any motivation nor intent to have our golf cart rally connected to support for the Jan. 6, 2021 event at the Capitol. The purpose was ONLY to call attention to voters to BE SURE TO VOTE.

Also, it so happens the last qualifying date to register for new residents or change their party status is the next day on Monday, July 25, so it might help people to stop and remember to do that if necessary.

The theme of the golf cart rally has been consistently publicized to our members and which was also previously reported in your publication weeks ago is “Be Sure to Vote”. However, from the beginning of setting a rally date, it could not be scheduled on the Sunday just prior to Early Voting August 13-20 as some key people were not available to participate, and Sunday, July 24, was the next closest date that could be accommodated.

We invite all Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents who perhaps re-registered as Republican, to VOTE IN THE PRIMARY where several races will be decided and will not appear on the November ballot: School Board and unopposed Republicans.

We also invite Republicans and new Republican supporters to join us this Sunday at 3 p.m. to assemble at Creekside Medical Center parking lot on Old Mill Run (across from Barnes & Noble parking lot), to depart at 4 p.m. from Lakeside Landings to the square in Brownwood. Decorate carts in red, white, and blue. Signs, flags, and bottled water will be available for donations and their will be music and a brief program before departure. A drone will video this event and be on You-Tube where your out-of-town friends and family can see you patriots rallying ’round The Villages.

We count on and value your veracity and thank you for your service to our community.

Suzanne Zimmerman

Villagers for Trump