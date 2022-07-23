Villager to be inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame

Bruce Farr, of The Villages, will be inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame, recognizing a lifetime of achievement in the sport of sailing.

Farr had an enviable record racing sailboats but is best known as an innovative naval architect. He was the naval architect for seven America’s Cup campaigns. His firm was responsible for hundreds of designs that were frequently breakthroughs in yachting and influenced the direction of naval architecture worldwide. Farr was a gifted sailor who studied how to make boats sail fast. He spent his career at the leading edge of the sport.

Locally, Farr is an active sailor at The Villages Model Yacht Squadron on Ashland Pond, where he selflessly helps all sailors with their radio-controlled boats. More information about the local sailing club can be found here, while more information on Bruce’s incredible career can be found here.