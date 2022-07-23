85.9 F
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Voters to face Monday deadline to change party affiliation ahead of Aug. 23 primary

By Staff Report

Voters will face a Monday deadline to change their party affiliation ahead of the Aug. 23 primary.

The deadline to change party registration is Monday, July 25.

Contact your supervisor of elections office for more information.

Another ‘white road’ through historic Royal

A resident of Royal, writing in a Letter to the Editor, fears the Florida Turnpike extension will deal another blow to the survival of the tiny historic African American community.

We don’t need more homes if you can’t take care of our health

A Village of Monarch Grove resident in a Letter to the Editor, describes her husband’s recent stay at the hospital in The Villages.

Setting the record straight on Villagers for Trump golf cart rally

A Villagers for Trump official wants to set the record straight on the purpose of a golf cart rally set for Sunday in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Amenity fees continue to increase in The Villages

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the observation that amenity fees continue to increase in The Villages.

Good news on gas prices

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident argues that some of the hot air has to come out of the plethora of grievances from the radical far right when it comes to gas prices.

