We don’t need more homes if you can’t take care of our health

To the Editor:

I unfortunately had to take my husband to The Villages Regional Hospital! What a joke. Sad and disgusting. He was there four days and he came home the same way he got there. All they did was take blood tests and a few “other” tests he didn’t need.

The Villages needs to invest and build a real hospital here for us. We don’t need more homes and more people if you can’t take care of our health! I spoke to other people who had spouses there and same thing, no results. My husband’s roommate had to be transferred to Leesburg, which I hear is worse, for a heart procedure. He was told this on Thursday. He was still there Saturday!

We need a “real hospital” here with “real doctors.” The ones who are here are overwhelmed and overworked and don’t care.

Please build a hospital and quit overwhelming this area with more people. We need more stores, restaurants not people and homes.

Diana Gizzi

Village of Monarch Grove