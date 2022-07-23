85.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 23, 2022
We don’t need more homes if you can’t take care of our health

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I unfortunately had to take my husband to The Villages Regional Hospital! What a joke. Sad and disgusting. He was there four days and he came home the same way he got there. All they did was take blood tests and a few “other” tests he didn’t need.
The Villages needs to invest and build a real hospital here for us. We don’t need more homes and more people if you can’t take care of our health! I spoke to other people who had spouses there and same thing, no results. My husband’s roommate had to be transferred to Leesburg, which I hear is worse, for a heart procedure. He was told this on Thursday. He was still there Saturday!
We need a “real hospital” here with “real doctors.” The ones who are here are overwhelmed and overworked and don’t care.
Please build a hospital and quit overwhelming this area with more people. We need more stores, restaurants not people and homes.

Diana Gizzi
Village of Monarch Grove

 

