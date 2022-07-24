Abbie Blackstock

Abbie Claudelle Longbottom Blackstock, Summerfield, Fl., for the past year. Died in early hours of July 21, 2022.

Birth: 12/25/1934 in Hereford, Deaf Smith County, TX

Mother: Laverne Dixon (Posey) Longbottom McMinn, born in Hereford, TX, died November, 1995. Father: Claude Moore Longbottom, born in Tempe, AZ., died March, 1940.

Abbie attended school at Central Elementary, Hereford Jr. High and Hereford High School, all in Hereford, TX.

Abbie married William C. Blackstock on 01/12/1998 in Hereford, TX. They met on a cruise ship.

William (Bill) and Abbie lived in Bill’s hometown of Scotland for about 3 years, moved to Polo Ridge in The Villages, FL., for 10+ years, then to Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee for the next 10+ years. Then they moved temporarily to Lady Lake, FL and settled in Summerfield, FL., for the past year. Abbie has been a resident at the Caregivers’ Comfort & Care facility (3 C’s), located on Hwy 42 in Summerfield, under Hospice Care, for the past 2 months.

Worked at numerous places though out her life but her favorite was at Don Tardy, Inc., starting in 1992, located in TX. Abbie worked in volunteer positions every place she lived after retirement and was always a part of a Baptist Church in the community where she lived. Abbie lived in Good Samaritan Village, Kissimmee, FL., for more than 10 years and was always serving others. Her favorite volunteer job there was the GSV Gift Shop, where she was the manager.

Abbie’s son was Jesse L. Dones (wife Debra), Laconia IN. Jesse (Skipper) and Debra gave Abbie a granddaughter, Jessica S. Terry (husband Jamie) born 1973. The great grandchildren are: Dalton Terry (wife Lindzie) born 1997 and Shaye Terry, born 2002. All are residing in Laconia, IN.

Abbie’s daughter, Leann Hartman of Sherman, TX., gave Abbie two grandchildren: Trevor Hardin (wife is Ali), born 1980, and Lesley Hardin, born 1979. The great grandchildren are: Kali Brown, born 1997, Jacob Cothran, born 2003 and Lily Cothran, born 2007.

Her love was no less for Bill’s five children, all living in the UK. They are as follows: Bobby Blackstock, Bill (Louise), Douglas (Emma), Anne (Harvey) and Janet (Alex). They have 12 children total, which were grandchildren to Bill.

Abbie’s love for their children and grandchildren was shown in her daily life of giving and service.

Abbie has 4 surviving siblings, which includes Pat Barrett, Nan Walden Walker and Cynthia Streun -Hartley, all living in Hereford, Tx. and W.P. (Bill) McMinn of Waco, Tx. There is one surviving brother-in-law, Calvin Goodin, husband of the late Marian Goodin, also of Hereford, Tx.

Celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Crossroads Community Church, located at 275 Griffin Avenue Lady Lake FL 32159. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m., with the service following at 2:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be available during visitation, everyone is welcome. The burial and graveside service will be at a later date in Hereford, TX.