Alice J. Tulanowski, 86, of The Villages, FL, died on June 29, 2022, at home. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in The Villages and enjoyed their adult Bible Study classes. Her hobbies included adult coloring, jewelry making, reading and teaching jewelry at the Cancer Support Community in Allentown, PA.

She is survived by her loving husband, Henry. They were married for 67 years on Jan. 8th, 2022. Also surviving are her three sons, Mark, Larry, and Paul; 6 grandchildren, Andy Vestick, Ron Smith, Luke, Sarah, Lisa, and Julia Tulanowski.