Donations for those in need roll in at American Legion Post 347 food drive

The American Legion Post 347 on Rolling Acres Road hosted a Food Drive for Local Pantries on Sunday.

Locals dropped off bags of donated items in the parking lot to the volunteers where they sorted it out so it can be packed and sent to the pantries.

Donations included nonperishable groceries, diapers, pet supplies, paper goods, hygiene products, etc.

On Monday, the donations will be taken to the Wildwood, Lady Lake, Beyond the Walls, and St. Paul’s Catholic Church food pantry.

Jan Akins of the American Legion and her daughter Jen Peck will help truck over the food to the pantries along with many other volunteers.

Carol Pirone-Udell, organizer of the food drive, said this idea started during the pandemic and she and the legion formed a drive-by so people would not have to get out the car. Then they can take the donations and give them to the local pantries so it can help people in need.

“With the economy the way it is, we need to help anybody we can and if we come in here and get together it’s good camaraderie for us and we are also helping our area to be able to go through these hard times with food and supplies,” said by Sherri Ward, director of Legion Riders.

Pirone-Udell added that they do not have a specific goal, but they are hoping to surpass last year’s drive in which they collected over $48,000 worth of food and $4,000 in donations.