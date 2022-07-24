90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 24, 2022
type here...

Donations for those in need roll in at American Legion Post 347 food drive

By Jaden Brooks

The American Legion Post 347 on Rolling Acres Road hosted a Food Drive for Local Pantries on Sunday.

Locals dropped off bags of donated items in the parking lot to the volunteers where they sorted it out so it can be packed and sent to the pantries.

Donations included nonperishable groceries, diapers, pet supplies, paper goods, hygiene products, etc. 

Volunteers sort the donated items at American Legion Post 347
Volunteers sort the donated items at American Legion Post 347.

On Monday, the donations will be taken to the Wildwood, Lady Lake, Beyond the Walls, and St. Paul’s Catholic Church food pantry. 

Jan Akins of the American Legion and her daughter Jen Peck will help truck over the food to the pantries along with many other volunteers. 

Carol Pirone-Udell, organizer of the food drive, said this idea started during the pandemic and she and the legion formed a drive-by so people would not have to get out the car. Then they can take the donations and give them to the local pantries so it can help people in need.

“With the economy the way it is, we need to help anybody we can and if we come in here and get together it’s good camaraderie for us and we are also helping our area to be able to go through these hard times with food and supplies,” said by Sherri Ward, director of Legion Riders.

Pirone-Udell added that they do not have a specific goal, but they are hoping to surpass last year’s drive in which they collected over $48,000 worth of food and $4,000 in donations. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Irrefutable conclusions from the Jan. 6 commission hearings

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident writes that the Jan. 6 committee hearing have made it clear what President Trump was up to after he lost the election.

Killing the customer

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the drug cartels and makes the argument it’s foolish to kill your own customers.

Let’s not make the same mistake twice

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident reflects on the Trump presidency and the Jan. 6 hearings. He hopes America won’t make the same mistake twice.

Another ‘white road’ through historic Royal

A resident of Royal, writing in a Letter to the Editor, fears the Florida Turnpike extension will deal another blow to the survival of the tiny historic African American community.

We don’t need more homes if you can’t take care of our health

A Village of Monarch Grove resident in a Letter to the Editor, describes her husband’s recent stay at the hospital in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos