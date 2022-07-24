Irrefutable conclusions from the Jan. 6 commission hearings

To the Editor:

We have watched all of the hearings of the Jan. 6 Commission. The investigations, the testimonies and the clear, factual presentations have made it clear that our then President Trump’s ego and ambitions would not permit him to accept defeat and to fulfill his constitutional duty to effect an orderly transfer of power. Instead, with the aid of some of his loyalists, he began a systematic (seven step) approach to derail the voice of America’s citizens heard through the voting process. He knew that there was “no big lie,” being told this by his closest advisors but he “didn’t like the answer” and perpetrated the assembly of his mob and the march to the capital and its attack on our Democracy. He knew how they got there. He knew they were armed and violent. He knew they breached the capitol. He did nothing to stop them but instead “added fuel to the fire” and encouraged them to get VP Pence. His actions and those of his followers are “treacherous.” He must be held accountable and never be permitted to run for office again.

Jim Shields

Village of Bonnybrook