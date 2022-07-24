93.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 24, 2022
type here...

Irrefutable conclusions from the Jan. 6 commission hearings

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We have watched all of the hearings of the Jan. 6 Commission. The investigations, the testimonies and the clear, factual presentations have made it clear that our then President Trump’s ego and ambitions would not permit him to accept defeat and to fulfill his constitutional duty to effect an orderly transfer of power. Instead, with the aid of some of his loyalists, he began a systematic (seven step) approach to derail the voice of America’s citizens heard through the voting process. He knew that there was “no big lie,” being told this by his closest advisors but he “didn’t like the answer” and perpetrated the assembly of his mob and the march to the capital and its attack on our Democracy. He knew how they got there. He knew they were armed and violent. He knew they breached the capitol. He did nothing to stop them but instead “added fuel to the fire” and encouraged them to get VP Pence. His actions and those of his followers are “treacherous.” He must be held accountable and never be permitted to run for office again.

Jim Shields
Village of Bonnybrook

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Killing the customer

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the drug cartels and makes the argument it’s foolish to kill your own customers.

Let’s not make the same mistake twice

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident reflects on the Trump presidency and the Jan. 6 hearings. He hopes America won’t make the same mistake twice.

Another ‘white road’ through historic Royal

A resident of Royal, writing in a Letter to the Editor, fears the Florida Turnpike extension will deal another blow to the survival of the tiny historic African American community.

We don’t need more homes if you can’t take care of our health

A Village of Monarch Grove resident in a Letter to the Editor, describes her husband’s recent stay at the hospital in The Villages.

Setting the record straight on Villagers for Trump golf cart rally

A Villagers for Trump official wants to set the record straight on the purpose of a golf cart rally set for Sunday in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos