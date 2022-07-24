93.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 24, 2022
type here...

Killing the customer

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Beyond the fact that the Mexican cartels are evil to the core with sex trafficking little children and women, invading our borders with illegal aliens, drug running , etc … they are also exceedingly stupid. Their clients for the drugs are American hop-heads who apparently need to go through life drugged up and are addicted beyond redemption. They will use any means possible to “find” money to pay for their habit and most of their “means” are highly illegal.
Now the cartels are actually killing their best customers with fentanyl. Fentanyl deaths among our young people have become historically high and the number one cause of death. Our young people are dying off from this drug at an alarming pace.
What “business” has a business model that kills off its customers? The communist Chinese are manufacturing the drug and partnering with the cartels in its distribution to the American market.
You can thank President Biden for these deaths as his open border policies are allowing nearly free access to not only the illegal aliens (Democrats call them “ migrants”) but the cartel drug operatives.
Did you vote for him?

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s not make the same mistake twice

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident reflects on the Trump presidency and the Jan. 6 hearings. He hopes America won’t make the same mistake twice.

Another ‘white road’ through historic Royal

A resident of Royal, writing in a Letter to the Editor, fears the Florida Turnpike extension will deal another blow to the survival of the tiny historic African American community.

We don’t need more homes if you can’t take care of our health

A Village of Monarch Grove resident in a Letter to the Editor, describes her husband’s recent stay at the hospital in The Villages.

Setting the record straight on Villagers for Trump golf cart rally

A Villagers for Trump official wants to set the record straight on the purpose of a golf cart rally set for Sunday in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Amenity fees continue to increase in The Villages

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the observation that amenity fees continue to increase in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos