To the Editor:

The Congressional hearings have revealed Trump as a power-hungry despot whose main objective as President was (like most politicians) to simply stay in power. In most other countries around the world, he would be in prison by now.

It is sad to see so many Americans falling for his lies and his conspiracy theories. This is how Hitler rose to power.

We see a lot of Trump in Ron DeSantis. Let’s hope we don’t make the same mistake twice.

Tom Hopkins

Village of Tamarind Grove