90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 24, 2022
type here...

New York father and son sanctioned in child custody case tied to arrest in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A father and son, embroiled in a custody case in which the mother faces a criminal charge in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, have been sanctioned in a New York court in connection with the acrimonious dispute.

Holly Ilene Finley, 39, of Wayne, N.J., is facing a charge of illegally audio recording a 2020 Face Time conversation with her mother-in-law, a resident of the Village of Buttonwood. Finley was in New Jersey when the FaceTime call was placed. Such a recording is legal in New York or New Jersey, but not in Florida.

Holly Finley and her attorneys later submitted the recording to a court in New York as part of a divorce and child custody case involving Finley and the Villager’s son, Richard Finley.

Earlier this month, a judge in Rockland County, N.Y. ordered Richard Finley to pay $10,000 to the State of New York as a sanction for lying in court. He was also ordered to pay $10,500 of his estranged wife’s additional attorney’s fees. Furthermore, Richard Finley’s father, Anthony, acting in the capacity as his son’s attorney, was also ordered to pay a $10,000 penalty to the State of New York for improper actions in the case.

Court documents indicate that Richard Finley played down his role in his mother’s criminal complaint against Holly Finley with regard to the recorded Facetime conversation. However, at trial, Holly Finley’s attorney’s presented the Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s body camera video which showed that Richard Finley took the lead in getting the criminal complaint filed.

Anthony Finley apparently tried to use the press coverage of Holly Finley’s criminal case in The Villages as a bargaining chip to try to convince her lawyer to back down.

Finley pointed to coverage in Villages-News.com and said “that type of press down in The Villages, a place that has a lot of people originally from New York who have family up in New York, would not be good” for the law firm representing Holly Finley in the New York case.

The court document also said that Richard Finley has enjoyed “free legal counsel via his father for some time now” while Holly Finley “does not have access to these resources.”

Holly Finley’s evasedropping case is still pending in Sumter County Court.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Irrefutable conclusions from the Jan. 6 commission hearings

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident writes that the Jan. 6 committee hearing have made it clear what President Trump was up to after he lost the election.

Killing the customer

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the drug cartels and makes the argument it’s foolish to kill your own customers.

Let’s not make the same mistake twice

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident reflects on the Trump presidency and the Jan. 6 hearings. He hopes America won’t make the same mistake twice.

Another ‘white road’ through historic Royal

A resident of Royal, writing in a Letter to the Editor, fears the Florida Turnpike extension will deal another blow to the survival of the tiny historic African American community.

We don’t need more homes if you can’t take care of our health

A Village of Monarch Grove resident in a Letter to the Editor, describes her husband’s recent stay at the hospital in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos