A sex offender from Connecticut has registered a temporary address near the Manatee Recreation Center in The Villages.

Mathew Garret Miller, 26, has registered a temporary address at 3494 Ridgewood Path in the Village of Dunedin, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Miller’s permanent address is in Derby, Conn. where he has resided since 2018.

Miller was convicted in 2015 in Volusia County of using a computer to solicit or lure a child to engage in sexual conduct.