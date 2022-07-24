Sumter County will be collecting old electronics, hazardous waste

Sumter County will hold an amnesty day for the collection of household electronics and hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the county fairgrounds, 7620 SR 471 in Bushnell. The event is free for all Sumter County residents.

The following will be accepted at the event:

Automotive fluids and batteries

Herbicides

Propane Tanks (25 lbs)

Cleaners

Household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.)

Rechargeable household batteries

Fertilizers

Latex & oil-based paints

Smoke detectors

Fluorescent lamps and Mercury-containing devices

Paint removers and thinners

Solvents

Fungicides

Pesticides

Wood Preservatives

Gas (old gas & old gas cans)

Pool chemicals

The following will not be accepted:

Biological/Infectious waste

Explosives

Radioactive waste

Empty paint cans

Tires

Here are some tips for packaging and transporting chemicals: