Sunday, July 24, 2022
Sumter County will be collecting old electronics, hazardous waste

By Staff Report

Sumter County will hold an amnesty day for the collection of household electronics and hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the county fairgrounds, 7620 SR 471 in Bushnell. The event is free for all Sumter County residents.

The following will be accepted at the event:

  • Automotive fluids and batteries
  • Herbicides
  • Propane Tanks (25 lbs)
  • Cleaners
  • Household electronics (TVs, VCRs, computers, etc.)
  • Rechargeable household batteries
  • Fertilizers
  • Latex & oil-based paints
  • Smoke detectors
  • Fluorescent lamps and Mercury-containing devices
  • Paint removers and thinners
  • Solvents
  • Fungicides
  • Pesticides
  • Wood Preservatives
  • Gas (old gas & old gas cans)
  • Pool chemicals

The following will not be accepted:

  • Biological/Infectious waste
  • Explosives
  • Radioactive waste
  • Empty paint cans
  • Tires

Here are some tips for packaging and transporting chemicals:

  1. Do NOT mix chemicals together.
  2. Keep products in original labeled containers if possible.
  3. Place containers into cardboard boxes to prevent breakage.
  4. Place leaky container in clear plastic bag and transport in box with newspaper.
  5. Put boxes in trunk or in the back of the vehicle away from passengers.

