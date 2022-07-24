Thelma “Thel” Hankins

Thelma Hankins, known to all as “Thel”, passed away on June 28th, 2022 at the age of 86 at her home in The Villages, Florida.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on February 20, 1936, Thel was pre-deceased by her parents Harry and Thelma Hankins and her brother Harry Hankins Jr. She is survived by her nephew Jerry Hankins and his wife Linda, niece Cynthia Hankins and her husband Nick, great nephew Britt and great niece Cailyn … and Kitty “Wesley” All whom adored Thelma and her whimsical personality. Beyond immediate family, Thel leaves behind her favorite cousins and hundreds of friends, all who will miss her dearly.

Though deeply rooted in her Pennsylvania family, Thel embraced and enjoyed her “second act” at The Villages with her friends, both existing and new alike. Thel had an infectious and outgoing personality, and an almost always present smile. She loved to laugh, make others laugh and will be remembered by many as a participant in many “shows” and always the life of the party.

Thel retired as a purchasing agent from Scott Medical Products in 2001, moving to The Villages two years later. After setting up home in Florida with her mother (“Nan”), Thel enjoyed many activities that The Villages offered including Pickle Ball, Bowling and Golf. We want to thank friends and neighbors who helped Thelma after she developed mobility issues these past years.

A celebration of life will be held both in Furlong, Pennsylvania and Lady Lake, Florida in the upcoming months and will be announced at a later date. Thel’s final resting place will be with Nan, Pop and Harry in Doylestown, PA.