Alleged attacker arrested after leaving man with bloody nose at Rolling Acres Apartments

An alleged attacker was arrested after leaving a man with a bloody nose at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake.

Ryan Michael Baldasare, 35, of Tampa, allegedly punched a man who was with his girlfriend at about 10 p.m. Friday at the apartment complex, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The man had asked Baldasare to leave him and his girlfriend “alone.”

Baldasare allegedly inflicted a bloody nose on the man and left him with an eye which was swollen shut. Baldasare fled in the direction of the swimming pool. He was taken into custody near Building 3. It appeared he had been drinking and he was in possession of 1.31 grams of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of battery, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,100 bond.