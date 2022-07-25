In Loving Memory of Carole Jean Geon

September 5, 1942 – July 20, 2022

Mother: Emma Lutz Muenster

Father: Daniel Joseph Muenster

Carole passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20th at her home in The Villages, Florida surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Tom; her brother Don Muenster and his wife Gail; her three sons, Jeff and his wife Deb, Scott and his girlfriend Trahey, Ken and his wife Megan; her grandchildren, Steven, Emma, Scottie, Keegan and Caroline; and her great grandchildren, Zolan, Alex, and, Belle; and her cat Maddie.

Carole grew up in East Liverpool, Ohio and attended East Liverpool High School. She started dating Tom after spilling a milk shake on his lap at her job in East Liverpool. Shortly after marriage, they moved to Paris. While in Paris, she gave birth to her first son Jeff in 1964. They returned to the states and moved back to East Liverpool and later moved to Columbus, Ohio. She went on to become a Nurse Practitioner and worked at a family practice near their home. Tom and Carole moved to The Villages, Florida and have been living there for over 17 years.

Carole loved playing cards, golfing, and spending time with her family and friends. She spent most of her free time sewing ditty bags for Operation Shoe Box to send supplies to the American soldiers deployed overseas. She also volunteered at The Villages Regional Hospital. She was an avid gardener and loved to watch the bluebirds and turtles in her back yard.

She will always be remembered fondly as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend by everyone fortunate enough to have known her. She is the mom everyone wishes they had.

The memorial service will take place on August 6th at 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida. A Celebration of Her Life will be held following the Mass at Saddlebrook Recreation

center in The Villages.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Operation Shoe Box in memory of Carole. Operationshoebox.com.