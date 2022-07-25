83.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 25, 2022
Homestead Recreation Center In The Villages Nature View

By Staff Report

The new Homestead Recreation Center in The Villages offers amazing views of nature, like in this photo taken about an hour before dusk. Thanks to Dennis Tobin for sharing!

View From Homestead Recreation Center In The Villages
View From Homestead Recreation Center In The Villages

My experience at The Villages hospital was positive

A Village of Largo resident responds to a previous letter writer who complained about care received at The Villages Regional Hospital.

Gil Hodges and the Hall of Fame

A Village of Summerhill resident says it’s about time that Gil Hodges made it into the Hall of Fame. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Voters should demand the truth about candidates’ records

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Sanford writes that voters should demand that candidates tell the truth about their records.

Irrefutable conclusions from the Jan. 6 commission hearings

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident writes that the Jan. 6 committee hearing have made it clear what President Trump was up to after he lost the election.

Killing the customer

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the drug cartels and makes the argument it’s foolish to kill your own customers.

