Man from Mexico arrested after causing crash on I-75 in Sumter County

A man from Mexico was arrested after causing a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Tomas Esteban Gonzalez, 43, of Orlando, was driving a 2006 GMC Canyon pickup at about 7 p.m. Friday southbound on I-75 north of State Road 44 when he rear ended a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Damage to the truck was estimated at $15,000.

During the investigation into the accident, the deputy discovered that Gonzalez has never held a driver’s license in the United States.

He suffered a wrist injury in the crash and was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. When he was medically cleared, he was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and ticketed for careless driving. He was released after posting $500 bond.