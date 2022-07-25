83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 25, 2022
type here...

Man from Mexico arrested after causing crash on I-75 in Sumter County

By Sponsored Story
Tomas Esteban Gonzalez
Tomas Esteban Gonzalez

A man from Mexico was arrested after causing a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Tomas Esteban Gonzalez, 43, of Orlando, was driving a 2006 GMC Canyon pickup at about 7 p.m. Friday southbound on I-75 north of State Road 44 when he rear ended a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Damage to the truck was estimated at $15,000.

During the investigation into the accident, the deputy discovered that Gonzalez has never held a driver’s license in the United States.

He suffered a wrist injury in the crash and was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. When he was medically cleared, he was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and ticketed for careless driving. He was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

My experience at The Villages hospital was positive

A Village of Largo resident responds to a previous letter writer who complained about care received at The Villages Regional Hospital.

Gil Hodges and the Hall of Fame

A Village of Summerhill resident says it’s about time that Gil Hodges made it into the Hall of Fame. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Voters should demand the truth about candidates’ records

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Sanford writes that voters should demand that candidates tell the truth about their records.

Irrefutable conclusions from the Jan. 6 commission hearings

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident writes that the Jan. 6 committee hearing have made it clear what President Trump was up to after he lost the election.

Killing the customer

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on the drug cartels and makes the argument it’s foolish to kill your own customers.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos