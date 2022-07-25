Mrs. Sharon Christian Hutcheson, beloved mother and wife, passed peacefully on July 3, 2022 at her home in The Villages, Fla.

Sharon was born and raised in Richmond and was a tireless mother, wife and homemaker for most of her life. She was a graduate of Highland Springs High School and lived in Richmond, North Carolina and Florida. Sharon loved her family and friends fiercely and was especially creative and artistic. She was a generous woman who enjoyed cooking for and hosting her family and friends at every holiday. Christmases at Sharon’s home were like those in a movie and celebrations were put on with such ease and grace that no guest had to lift a finger. No matter the size or purpose of a celebration, it was always effortless for Sharon. She reveled in being surrounded by laughter and her sense of humor was ever present. She enjoyed her retirement years with her husband, Chuck, by spending winters in Florida and summers in Nags Head, N.C., where they were able to relax by the ocean, read and enjoy the company of numerous family members and lifelong friends.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” E. Hutcheson; brother, John Redwood Christian III (Dee); four children, Kim Wilkerson (Rick), Joby Brown (Karen), Mike Brown (Leigh), Matthew Burlee (Gibson). She was a loving “Moomaw” to seven grandchildren, Logan Wilkerson, Audreanna Wilkerson, Willa Brown, Ben Brown, Landon Brown, Paul Brown and Will Burlee. Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Audrey Sisson Christian; and father, John Redwood Christian Jr.

When your tears fall like rain that must be Love

In this life so much pain

Everything is wonderful because I believe in Love

Sharon, ever the consummate Southern hostess, will be having a Celebration of Life ceremony at a later date.