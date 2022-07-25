83.9 F
The Villages
Monday, July 25, 2022
New medical clinic near The Villages aimed at helping ‘isolated’ seniors

By Staff Report

Construction is expected to begin in October on a new medical center near The Villages focused on helping “isolated” seniors with a variety of health needs.

The CareMax Clinic will be built at 8575 NE 138th Lane near Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. The clinic will be located in Sumter County.

CareMax Medical Centers opened its first set of doors in 2011 in Miami.

“At CareMax, we focus on the intersection of medicine, technology, happiness and community,” said Chief Executive Officer Carlos de Solo. “Isolated, lonely seniors have more health conditions than their active counterparts,” he continued, referencing a study by the National Institute on Aging which linked social isolation and loneliness to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental conditions: high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and even death.”

The CareMax Clinics focus on:

  • Primary care 
  • Specialty care 
  • Dental care 
  • Social services 
  • Diagnostics, including lab and X-ray 
  • Home health 
  • Prescription delivery 
  • Health education 
  • Free ground transportation to and from medical appointments 
  • 24/7 hotline and house calls/visits

