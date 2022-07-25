New medical clinic near The Villages aimed at helping ‘isolated’ seniors

Construction is expected to begin in October on a new medical center near The Villages focused on helping “isolated” seniors with a variety of health needs.

The CareMax Clinic will be built at 8575 NE 138th Lane near Lowe’s home improvement in Lady Lake. The clinic will be located in Sumter County.

CareMax Medical Centers opened its first set of doors in 2011 in Miami.

“At CareMax, we focus on the intersection of medicine, technology, happiness and community,” said Chief Executive Officer Carlos de Solo. “Isolated, lonely seniors have more health conditions than their active counterparts,” he continued, referencing a study by the National Institute on Aging which linked social isolation and loneliness to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental conditions: high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and even death.”

The CareMax Clinics focus on: