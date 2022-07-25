Voters should demand the truth about candidates’ records

To the Editor:

I do not live in The Villages, but I live in the 7th District and I am a U.S. Navy veteran who wants transparency in the 7th District race. Anyone can claim they are heroes, few can prove it.

Voters in Florida’s 7th Congressional District (Northeast of Orlando stretching to Southern and western Volusia counties) should feel proud that we have so many veterans running for Congress. There are few stronger ways to prove one’s sense of service and sacrifice for their neighbor and country than to serve in the United States Armed Forces.

To help voters make an informed decision that they can feel good about on Election Day, I’m calling on the frontrunners in the race to release their PPI redacted DD-214, Fit Reps, commendations, citations, and pertinent details about deployments, etc. The voters deserve to know the full truth from Brady Duke, Cory Mills, and Anthony Sabatini.

There are few lies less tolerable than stolen valor especially around election time, and it’s up to voters to demand the truth.

David Brown

Sanford