Convicted felon listed as violent offender arrested in Lady Lake

A convicted felon listed as a violent offender was arrested in Lady Lake.

Brent John Comyack, 30, of St. Petersburg, was taken into custody by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on Friday on Dogwood Way in Lady Lake.

Comyack was sitting in a vehicle and claimed he was waiting for his girlfriend’s father to leave a residence so he could pay her a visit. A deputy spotted drug paraphernalia in the vehicle as well as a white substance which tested positive for Oxycodone.

The New Jersey native was placed on felony probation earlier this year on a charge of aggravated assault in Pinellas County. His probation is scheduled to continue through 2025. He has been classified as a violent felony offender.

He was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.