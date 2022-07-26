74.6 F
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
By Staff Report
Eleanor Joan Cunningham, 81, of The Villages, Florida sadly passed away surrounded by loving family on July 22nd 2022.

Eleanor was born on September 9th 1940 to Henning & Alice Lindquist in Queens, NY. She is survived by her husband Brian, 2 daughters, Lisa & Tracey, 5 grandchildren, her sister Betty, brother John, 2 sister-in-laws, Rosemary & Karen, 3 step children and 9 step grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Eleanor was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She made everyone who knew her laugh. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

Mom, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in peace.

