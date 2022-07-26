83.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Gail Ann Tedesco

By Staff Report

Gail Ann Tedesco, 77, of The Villages, passed away on July 22, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with COVID-related pneumonia.

Gail was born on July 18, 1945 to Freda and Meyer Rubinsky in Queens, NY. After graduating from Erasmus High School, she went on to become the secretary to the dean of the Science department at LIU. Her career continued to include secretary at the Business School at NYU, 16 years off to raise her sons, 10 years as secretary at Good Shepherd Hospice, and clerk for the Town of Islip.

In 1963, Gail met Joe Tedesco, and they wed in 1972, going on to have 2 children, Andrew and Larry.

After retiring in 2007, Gail spent her time playing golf & going out to lunch with friends, spending time in the pool, and most importantly spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren.

Gail was predeceased by her parents, Meyer and Freda, and her brother Stephen. She is survived by her husband, Joe, her two children, Andrew and Larry, and her sister, Ruth. Services will be held at Hiers-Baxley on July 26th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cornerstone Hospice or your local hospice.

 

Jewish Funeral Shiva
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation – Life Event Center
3975 Wedgewood Lane
The Villages, Florida

Florida National Cemetery
12:30 pm – 1:00 pm
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Florida National Cemetery
6502 SW 102nd Ave
Bushnell, Florida

