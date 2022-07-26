Getting what we deserve

To the Editor:

We definitely need to change the way we choose our “leaders.” Before one becomes eligible to run for public office they need to work in the private sector, hopefully as a small business owner. After they’ve had to deal with the hurdles, taxes & paperwork that our government inflicts on citizens, they might just make a good public servant. Biden, Clinton and Obama made poor Presidents, because none had ever had a “real job.” Carter had a job, but worked for peanuts. I’m not trying to pick on Woke Candidates, but if the shoe fits.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp