The Villages
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Getting what we deserve

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We definitely need to change the way we choose our “leaders.” Before one becomes eligible to run for public office they need to work in the private sector, hopefully as a small business owner. After they’ve had to deal with the hurdles, taxes & paperwork that our government inflicts on citizens, they might just make a good public servant. Biden, Clinton and Obama made poor Presidents, because none had ever had a “real job.” Carter had a job, but worked for peanuts. I’m not trying to pick on Woke Candidates, but if the shoe fits.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

