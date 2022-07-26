The Developer will control the money going into the new fire district

To the Editor:

The Villages government manages everything except the Fire Control right now. Here is what it says on the website:

Welcome To the website for The Villages Community Development Districts, your local special purpose government! The Villages community is comprised of 17 special purpose districts, established pursuant to Florida State Statutes, which are responsible for a variety of functions including maintenance, recreation, public safety, sanitation, water and wastewater services.

The VCCDD in turn reports to SLCDD, which is controlled by Commercial Property Owners. The homeowners cannot get elected on the SLCDD Board, controlled by the Developer. Vote NO on the Fire District Referendum because the money for the Fire District will go under the control of the Developer. This is similar to the flawed system with Maintenance where the Homeowners are paying 99% of the costs of Maintenance south of CR466. Commercial Properties pay hardly anything towards Maintenance. This is one more reason to Vote NO on the Referendum because we will lose control of the money once it is in the hands of VCDD which is in turn controlled by SLCDD.

Instead, why not have the County control all of the Fire Prevention under one roof and we can pay a higher millage to the County to cover the costs. A united Fire Control Operation under one umbrella will not have its management costs duplicated. It will be cost effective and we will hold the County Commissioners accountable for the best operation of the Fire Control. If there is anything lacking, we can complain at the monthly meeting of County Commissioners. Compare that to what is happening with the Maintenance costs for people living south of CR466 -NOTHING. We have no say in how that money is being spent because it goes through Project Wide Advisory Committee, which in turn reports to SLCDD. We will have the same result with 3 different types of taxes we will end up paying for the Fire District. The money will go to VCDD and we, the people would lose all control over how that money is spent. We will have no recourse, just like with Maintenance money.

For reference only, I am pasting below the language of the Referendum as it is given in the Legislation HB995. The Legislation also says,”Section 9. Referendum election.—On or before December 31,2023, the Supervisor of Elections of Sumter County shall conduct

a referendum of the qualified electors of the district on the

question of whether the district shall be created by special act

of the Legislature pursuant to chapter 191, Florida Statutes.

The referendum question shall be in substantially the following

REFERENDUM:

Funding The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District Services, Administration, and Capital with a mix of Ad Valorem and Non-Ad Valorem Property Assessments. Shall the district cap any ad valorem taxes at 1 mil, and levy annual non-ad valorem assessments beginning with the 2023-2024 fiscal year to fund fire protection, rescue, emergency medical services, administration, governance, and associated capital not exceeding $124 per parcel plus $0.75 per $1,000 of value of improvements thereon, together with identified administrative costs, collection costs, and statutory discounts, with increases limited by growth in Florida personal income over the previous 5 years?

( ) YES ( ) NO

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere