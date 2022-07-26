75.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Village of Belvedere woman arrested after alleged police baton beating attack

By Staff Report
Gretchen Burke
A Village of Belvedere woman was arrested after an alleged police baton beating attack.

Gretchen Leigh Burke, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Monday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Burke had been involved in an argument with a woman at their home. When Burke tried to get into a car and leave, the other woman got into the passenger seat in an attempt to prevent Burke from driving away, according to the arrest report. Burke grabbed a police baton from under the driver’s seat and began striking the woman on the left side of her body “over and over,” the report said. The woman had “blood coming down from her hair/ear” as a result of the attack.

A third person retrieved the police baton which had been hidden underneath the kitchen oven and turned it over to deputies.

Burke was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

