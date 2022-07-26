Village of Lake Deaton resident jailed after skipping court date

A Village of Lake Deaton resident was jailed after skipping a court date.

John R. Cooney, 73, was booked Monday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He failed to appear in court to answer to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Cooney had been free on bond in connection with a 2021 incident in which he allegedly stole jewelry and medication from the home of his estranged girlfriend. She had arrived home from a dog park to find him in her house without permission, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After he was removed from her Village of Osceola Hills home by law enforcement, she discovered that jewelry and medication were missing. The California native is facing charges of theft and burglary in that incident.